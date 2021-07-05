250 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in American National Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $157.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

