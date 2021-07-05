20,088 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.83. 3,478,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,984. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

