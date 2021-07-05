$20.89 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,454. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

