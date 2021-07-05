18,000 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

