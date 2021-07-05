$17.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce sales of $17.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.05 billion and the lowest is $16.32 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 319,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

