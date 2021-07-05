1,651 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIN opened at $88.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

