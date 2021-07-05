150,000 Shares in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Taseko Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

