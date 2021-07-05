146,365 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $2,298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

