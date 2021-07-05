132,844 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXGX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GX Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

