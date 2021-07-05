$131.10 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.80. 259,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.