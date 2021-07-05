125,429 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. Roblox makes up approximately 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.23. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207 in the last quarter.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

