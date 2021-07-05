$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $125.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

