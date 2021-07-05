1,129 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.