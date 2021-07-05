11,082 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Umpqua by 10.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

