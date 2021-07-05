1,103 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.47 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02.

