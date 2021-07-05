$105.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.62 million and the highest is $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.