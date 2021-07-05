$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $289,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $18,142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

