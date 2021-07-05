$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $702,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 148.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.