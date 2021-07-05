$0.91 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.30. 737,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,626. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

