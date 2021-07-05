$0.74 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.