-$0.52 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

