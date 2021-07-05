$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.