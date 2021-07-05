$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

