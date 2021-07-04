Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zovio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zovio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.