ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 79% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $96.31 million and $473,495.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00766023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

