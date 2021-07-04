ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $8.67 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $11,871.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

