Zano Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $135,772.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.74 or 1.00095946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.01093475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00430285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00400583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005962 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,740,581 coins and its circulating supply is 10,711,081 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars.

