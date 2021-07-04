Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to “Buy”

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VBLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.