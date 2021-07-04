Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the in the industry year-to-date period. However, DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DISH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

