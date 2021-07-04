Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock worth $36,529,666. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

