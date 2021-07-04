Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

