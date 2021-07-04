Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYPLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

