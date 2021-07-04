Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.51 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,214 shares of company stock worth $10,063,009. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 204,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.