Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.88. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

