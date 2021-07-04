Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.