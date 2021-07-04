Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $46.90 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $197.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,126 shares of company stock worth $17,260,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 798,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,471. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

