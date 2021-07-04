Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce $9.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

