Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sleep Number reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,825. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

