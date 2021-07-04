Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce $44.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the highest is $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $216.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Repay by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.45 on Friday. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

