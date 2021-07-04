Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $23.78 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

