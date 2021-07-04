Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

