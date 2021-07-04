Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 222,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.