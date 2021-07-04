Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 229,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

