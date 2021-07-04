Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KZR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 43,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

