Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 2,623,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

