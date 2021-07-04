Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.27. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

