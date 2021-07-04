Zacks: Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.69). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.