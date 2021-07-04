Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $485,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SII stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. 48,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

