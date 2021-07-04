Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

