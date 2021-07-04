Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $653.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

KKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 1,286,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

